Brush fire in Goleta shuts down one lane of Highway 101

Santa Barbara County Fire crews responded Friday to a vegetation fire on the south side of Highway 101, near Fairview Avenue exits.
The fire was initially reported at 4:54 p.m. and authorities contacted Union Pacific to shut down train travel through the Goleta area since the blaze was reported near the railroad tracks, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP closed down the slow lane of southbound Highway 101 near Fairview Avenue as well, as of 5:10 p.m., and authorities advised drivers to use an alternate route.
A helicopter made water drops on the blaze and firefighters on the ground worked to keep the fire from spreading into a nearby lumberyard and a homeless encampment near the tracks.
No further details were available.
