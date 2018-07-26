15 things to do in SLO County on Friday, July 27

California Craftsman Houses Walking Tour
10 a.m. to noon
See the city’s finest Craftsman houses, learn their language and discover what motivated the people who built and dwelt in them. The Dallidet Adobe and Gardens, 1185 Pacific St., San Luis Obispo. $20, students $10.
Free Guided Meditation Class
10:30 a.m. to noon
Guided Meditation Class SLO County Library, Morro Bay, 625 Harbor St. Free. 805-439-2757.
‘Grease’ movie showing
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sandy and Danny fell in love over summer. What will happen when they discover they’re now in the same high school? San Luis Obispo, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-5778.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Salt Marsh to Mudflats
1 to 3 p.m.
Walk the State Park Marina Peninsula boardwalk to learn the history of the salt marsh and its plants and animals. Morro Bay State Park, Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Heart of SLO History Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
Walk downtown, Chinatown and Tiger Town from the Mission Era to modern times. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20; students $10. 805-210-8687.
Cambria Farmers Market
2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Cambria’s West Village. Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-395-6659.
Avila Beach Farmers Market
4 to 8 p.m.
Beachfront Farmers Market. Avila Beach Promenade. $1 to $10. 805-602-8266.
John Zamora
5 to 8 p.m.
Live music. Asuncion Ridge Vineyards & Inn, 725 12th St., Paso Robles.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
‘Building the Wall’ staged reading
7 to 9 p.m.
A terrifying exploration of what happens if we let fear win. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-786-2440.
‘The Mix Tape’
7 to 9:30 p.m.
College student Molly finds fame as a pop idol. With “Blue Collar Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
‘As You Like It’
7:30 p.m.
Rosalind finds love in the Forest of Arden. Central Coast Shakespeare Festival. Filipponi Ranch, 1850 Calle Joaquin Road, San Luis Obispo. $12 to $20. 805-903-3567.
‘Mozart to Modernity’
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Festival Mozaic Chamber Series. Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $35 to $75. 805-781-3009.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments