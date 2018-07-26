SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg lights up early morning sky in Pismo

An upgraded SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and its cargo of 10 commercial communication satellites blasted off Wednesday morning from Vandenberg Air Force Base for the campaign to rebuild the innovative Iridium Next constellation.

The two-stage booster, standing 230 feet tall, lifted off at 4:39 a.m. from Space Launch Complex-4 on South Base, climbing into still-dark and foggy skies en route to delivering the Iridium Next satellites.

“Thank you @SpaceX for another awesome flight,” Iridium Chief Executive Officer Matt Desch said on his Twitter account, adding that “all 10 satellites have checked in.”

Wednesday’s liftoff marked the second-to-last for completing the Iridium Next constellation with the eighth and final launch reportedly planned for September to push the total of spacecraft to 75 in orbit.

SIGN UP