Military Humvee involved in reported head-on crash near Cholame ‘Y’

Update, 8:40 a.m.
Traffic is flowing one way, with Caltrans crews directing traffic, according to the agency. Officials say to expect delays during this morning’s commute.
Original story:
The California Highway Patrol is responding to a reported head-on crash involving a military Humvee and a small sedan near the Cholame “Y.”
The crash happened just before 7:45 a.m., according to the CHP’s incident information page.
The Humvee was part of a military convoy traveling eastbound on Highway 46 just west of the “Y” when it reportedly blew a tire and went into the westbound lanes, where it collided with the sedan, according to the CHP’s information page.
Additional information, such as the extent of injuries, was not immediately available.
