What did Morro Bay look like in the 1940s? Get a glimpse in this 8mm footage

A video recently making the rounds online offers viewers a look at post-World War II Morro Bay through the lens of an 8 mm camera.
The video, which was shared Sunday on the San Luis Obispo County subreddit of Reddit.com, depicts Morro Rock, the sand spit and other parts of the seaside community in 1948, just three years after the end of World War II.
The man behind the video, Vic Hansen said he took the video while on an outing on the water when he was 18.
“I had a 8 mm camera and we did some home movies,” said Hansen, who now lives in Cayucos.
Hansen, who spent his youth in Morro Bay, moved back to the Central Coast in the 1970s after going to school and then serving in the military. For years, he has worked to share memories if the Morro Bay of his childhood on his website, oldmorrobay.com.
“There’s only a few of us left in Morro Bay from that era,” he said.
Besides the video, Hansen has posted several photos from the post-World War II era on his website. Some are his own, while others are pictures he was given permission to publish by others.
Hansen said that much of Morro Bay has changed over the decades, particularly the number of people.
His 1948 video depicts a view of Morro Rock from the hills above Morro Bay, an area that was significantly less populated 70 years ago.
Still, Hansen said some things have managed to stay constant.
“If you look at the downtown area, it hasn’t changed an awful lot,” he said.
