Major road construction is underway on SLO’s south end. Expect delays

Major construction and road resurfacing work is taking place this week on San Luis Obispo’s southern end.
The Laurel, Southwood, Orcutt and Broad street neighborhoods will be primarily impacted by construction, which began Monday. Roads will remain open, but commuters should expect intermittent lane closures and delays on weekdays during daytime hours.
Work near Sinsheimer Elementary School will take place between 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The project is expected to last several months. Detour information and “No Parking” signs will be posted.
The projects aim to make streets safer for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians, city officials said in a news release.
In June, the San Luis Obispo City Council approved $2.5 million in road repairs along Laurel Lane, with major funding coming from Measure G, a half-cent city sales tax.
Road improvements include:
▪ Bicycle lane safety enhancements and restriping
▪ Americans with Disabilities Act pedestrian improvements, curb corner ramps at the intersections of Laurel Lane-Augusta Street
▪ Laurel Lane and Southwood Drive improvements to sewer and storm drain systems
▪ Street lighting repair on Laurel Lane.
The city’s 2015 Traffic Safety Report identified the intersection of Laurel Lane and Southwood Drive as the highest-ranking intersection for pedestrian collisions on city-maintained streets.
“Planned intersection modifications will shorten crossing distances at intersections and buffered bicycle lanes will improve the walking and biking environment of the corridor,” city officials said in the news release.
For more information, contact the San Luis Obispo Public Works Department at 805-781-7200 or www.slocity.org.
