Crews battling multiple brush fires in Paso Robles

Firefighters are responding to multiple vegetation fires in Paso Robles on Saturday afternoon.
Cal Fire SLO first reported a blaze at 14140 Chimney Rock Road shortly before 3 p.m.
Within 30 minutes, the fire grew to 15 acres and additional engines were ordered, according to Cal Fire.
At 3:54 p.m., Cal Fire SLO reported a second blaze at 3250 Mustangs Springs Road in Paso Robles.
Officials said the fire is approximately 40 acres and is 10 percent contained.
Forward progress on that fire has stopped, Cal Fire said.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
