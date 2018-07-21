Morro Bay wastewater protest deadline moved after some people didn’t get ballots

Morro Bay property owners and water/sewer customers now have until 6 p.m. Sept. 11 to protest a proposed $41 rate increase, after some people didn’t receive ballots in the mail.

“City staff became aware late Friday afternoon that mistakenly not all customers were provided with the Proposition 218 notices that were mailed out on July 13,” according to a city of Morro Bay statement.

The city announced it would mail out the additional ballots early in the week of July 23.

Because the law requires that eligible voters — which includes almost all Morro Bay parcel owners and anyone who pays a city water/sewer bill — receive 45 days to weigh in on the rate increase, the public hearing date where the votes will be tallied was pushed from Aug. 28 to Sept. 11.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“If you have already submitted a written protest to the city clerk based on the previous notice regarding the surcharge rate increase, then you need do nothing further and your protest will be counted,” according to the city statement.

Protest ballots can either be mailed or hand delivered to City Hall, 595 Harbor St.

The $41 rate increase is intended to pay for a new wastewater treatment plant, to replace the city’s aging existing plant. Under the increase, water/sewer customers will pay between $162 and $233.50 a month, with the average household spending $191.

Though the plant has the support of the city council, the California Coastal Commission and some Morro Bay residents, others have protested the project — challenging the location and cost of the new plant and alleging it could disrupt sacred tribal burial grounds.

The city is hosting a series of “open office hours” events at City Hall in the coming weeks, where members of the public can ask questions about the impact to their water/sewer bill and the Prop 218 process: