Rapidly growing brush fire near Buellton spreads to 100 acres, threatens structures

Update, 4:40 p.m.
The fire has spread to 100 acres and is 20 percent contained, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.
Original story
A second alarm was called Friday afternoon for a vegetation fire burning near Buellton, with nearby structures threatened, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
At about 2:15 p.m., firefighters began responding to the blaze in the 1000 block of Highway 246, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.
Crews were accessing the blaze, called the Windmill Fire, off Highway 246 and assessing whether to issue warnings to the nearby Bobcat Springs neighborhood.
By 3 p.m., crews said the advisory should be issued to the Bobcat Springs area.
Shortly after 3 p.m., the blaze was reported to be 50 acres and growing rapidly, with flames headed in a northeast direction toward Bobcat Springs Road, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.
Flames were spotted over Bobcat Springs Road in places, Eliason said, and at least one residence was evacuated.
In addition to fire engines, a water tender and a bulldozer, firefighters requested aircraft to help battle the blaze from above.
Additional details were not immediately available.
