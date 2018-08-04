Here are the top 10 highest-paid city employees in Atascadero last year

Atascadero’s top-paying positions last year were dominated by fire and emergency services personnel, many of whom provided mutual aid to help fight the wildfires that ravaged communities in Sonoma and Ventura counties.

Six of the 10 highest earners were firefighters or paramedics, five of whom racked up at least $40,000 in overtime. The city initially pays their wages, but is ultimately reimbursed by the state.

The data comes from the California Controller’s office, which routinely reports government employee compensation.

The city manager, administrative services director and police and fire chiefs round out the top 10 salaries.

In addition to overtime pay, many employees received “lump-sum” and “other” payments. Terrie Banish, deputy city manager, said “other” pay refers to additional benefits the city pays for, such as uniforms. “Lump-sum” pay refers to paid time off, which “reduces the city’s accrued liabilities,” she said.

Here’s a look at the top-paid employees in Atascadero for 2017:

1. City Manager: $178,900

Regular Pay: $169,150

Overtime Pay: $0

Lump-Sum Pay: $1,978

Other Pay: $7,772

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $76,613*

*Total retirement and health contributions not factored into total wages.

2. Fire Captain: $160,955





Regular Pay: $92,915

Overtime Pay: $62,842

Lump-Sum Pay: $1,273

Other Pay: $3,925

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $38,579

3. Fire Engineer/Paramedic: $159,058





Regular Pay: $85,296

Overtime Pay: $69,912

Lump-Sum Pay: $0

Other Pay: $3,850

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $17,051

4. Police Chief: $154,789





Regular Pay: $150,962

Overtime Pay: $0

Lump-Sum Pay: $0

Other Pay: $3,827

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $46,213

5. Fire Captain/Paramedic: $152,315





Regular Pay: $104,845

Overtime Pay: $43,570

Lump-Sum Pay: $0

Other Pay: $3,900

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $40,329

6. Fire Captain: $147,396





Regular Pay: $89,089

Overtime Pay: $50,598

Lump-Sum Pay: $25

Other Pay: $7,684

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $25,633

7. Fire Engineer/Paramedic: $145,098





Regular Pay: $81,109

Overtime Pay: $60,139

Lump-Sum Pay: $0

Other Pay: $3,850

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $35,446

8. Fire Captain/Paramedic: $140,277





Regular Pay: $105,970

Overtime Pay: $26,259

Lump-Sum Pay: $76

Other Pay: $7,972

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $28,278

9. Fire Chief: $140,062





Regular Pay: $132,125

Overtime Pay: $2,189

Lump-Sum Pay: $1,898

Other Pay: $3,850

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $47,006

10. Administrative Services Director: $138,731





Regular Pay: $130,059

Overtime Pay: $0

Lump-Sum Pay: $2,603

Other Pay: $6,069

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $38,687