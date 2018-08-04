Here are the top 10 highest-paid city employees in Atascadero last year

Atascadero’s top-paying positions last year were dominated by fire and emergency services personnel, many of whom provided mutual aid to help fight the wildfires that ravaged communities in Sonoma and Ventura counties.
Six of the 10 highest earners were firefighters or paramedics, five of whom racked up at least $40,000 in overtime. The city initially pays their wages, but is ultimately reimbursed by the state.
The data comes from the California Controller’s office, which routinely reports government employee compensation.
The city manager, administrative services director and police and fire chiefs round out the top 10 salaries.
In addition to overtime pay, many employees received “lump-sum” and “other” payments. Terrie Banish, deputy city manager, said “other” pay refers to additional benefits the city pays for, such as uniforms. “Lump-sum” pay refers to paid time off, which “reduces the city’s accrued liabilities,” she said.
Here’s a look at the top-paid employees in Atascadero for 2017:
1. City Manager: $178,900
Regular Pay: $169,150
Overtime Pay: $0
Lump-Sum Pay: $1,978
Other Pay: $7,772
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $76,613*
*Total retirement and health contributions not factored into total wages.
2. Fire Captain: $160,955
Regular Pay: $92,915
Overtime Pay: $62,842
Lump-Sum Pay: $1,273
Other Pay: $3,925
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $38,579
3. Fire Engineer/Paramedic: $159,058
Regular Pay: $85,296
Overtime Pay: $69,912
Lump-Sum Pay: $0
Other Pay: $3,850
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $17,051
4. Police Chief: $154,789
Regular Pay: $150,962
Overtime Pay: $0
Lump-Sum Pay: $0
Other Pay: $3,827
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $46,213
5. Fire Captain/Paramedic: $152,315
Regular Pay: $104,845
Overtime Pay: $43,570
Lump-Sum Pay: $0
Other Pay: $3,900
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $40,329
6. Fire Captain: $147,396
Regular Pay: $89,089
Overtime Pay: $50,598
Lump-Sum Pay: $25
Other Pay: $7,684
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $25,633
7. Fire Engineer/Paramedic: $145,098
Regular Pay: $81,109
Overtime Pay: $60,139
Lump-Sum Pay: $0
Other Pay: $3,850
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $35,446
8. Fire Captain/Paramedic: $140,277
Regular Pay: $105,970
Overtime Pay: $26,259
Lump-Sum Pay: $76
Other Pay: $7,972
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $28,278
9. Fire Chief: $140,062
Regular Pay: $132,125
Overtime Pay: $2,189
Lump-Sum Pay: $1,898
Other Pay: $3,850
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $47,006
10. Administrative Services Director: $138,731
Regular Pay: $130,059
Overtime Pay: $0
Lump-Sum Pay: $2,603
Other Pay: $6,069
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $38,687
