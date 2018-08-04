Here are the top 10 highest-paid city employees in Paso Robles last year

Paso Robles city administrators are among the highest paid in San Luis Obispo County.

The city manager, public works director and community development director all receive the second-highest salaries for their jobs, just behind their counterparts in Pismo Beach and San Luis Obispo, according to data from the California Controller’s office.

City Manager Tom Frutchey was paid $213,779 last year, just shy of the $218,476 Pismo Beach’s city manager received.

As is the case in many cities in the county, four firefighters received more than $40,000 in overtime pay, likely due to mutual aid provided during the 2017 wildfires that hit communities in Sonoma and Ventura counties.

Many city employees also received hefty contributions to their retirement and healthcare funds, with some payments ranging from $34,028 all the way up to $97,521.

Marlaine Sanders, administrative services director, said the retirement costs were part of the employees’ CalPERS defined benefit contributions.

In Paso Robles, cashed out vacation time is included in the “lump-sum pay,” Sanders said. The “other pay” includes auto allowances, education incentive pay and certified bilingual bonus pay.

Here are the top 10 paid employees in Paso Robles for 2017:

1. City Manager: $213,779

Regular Pay: $201,000

Overtime Pay: $0

Lump-Sum Pay: $2,996

Other Pay: $9,783

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $72,721*

*Total retirement and health contributions not factored into total wages.

2. Fire Battalion Chief: $196,278





Regular Pay: $114,241

Overtime Pay: $67,592

Lump-Sum Pay: $2,106

Other Pay: $12,339

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $54,486

3. Police Chief: $191,573

Regular Pay: $172,046

Overtime Pay: $0

Lump-Sum Pay: $17,157

Other Pay: $2,370

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $97,521

4. Assistant City Manager: $183,419





Regular Pay: $165,999

Overtime Pay: $0

Lump-Sum Pay: $13,950

Other Pay: $3,470

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $80,903

5. Fire Chief: $180,587





Regular Pay: $124,464

Overtime Pay: $44,951

Lump-Sum Pay: $1,709

Other Pay: $9,463

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $57,807

6. Fire Captain/Paramedic: $178,592





Regular Pay: $108,261

Overtime Pay: $53,212

Lump-Sum Pay: $0

Other Pay: $17,119

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $34,028

7. Community Services Director: $178,413





Regular Pay: $169,812

Overtime Pay: $0

Lump-Sum Pay: $4,439

Other Pay: $4,162

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $69,087

8. Fire Captain: $176,859





Regular Pay: $97,670

Overtime Pay: $66,627

Lump-Sum Pay: $0

Other Pay: $12,562

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $49,462

9. Public Works Director: $173,901





Regular Pay: $169,812

Overtime Pay: $0

Lump-Sum Pay: $0

Other Pay: $4,089

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $55,175

10. Community Development Director: $172,782





Regular Pay: $168,916

Overtime Pay: $0

Lump-Sum Pay: $396

Other Pay: $3,470

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $66,096