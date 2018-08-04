Here are the top 10 highest-paid city employees in Paso Robles last year

Paso Robles city administrators are among the highest paid in San Luis Obispo County.
The city manager, public works director and community development director all receive the second-highest salaries for their jobs, just behind their counterparts in Pismo Beach and San Luis Obispo, according to data from the California Controller’s office.
City Manager Tom Frutchey was paid $213,779 last year, just shy of the $218,476 Pismo Beach’s city manager received.
As is the case in many cities in the county, four firefighters received more than $40,000 in overtime pay, likely due to mutual aid provided during the 2017 wildfires that hit communities in Sonoma and Ventura counties.
Many city employees also received hefty contributions to their retirement and healthcare funds, with some payments ranging from $34,028 all the way up to $97,521.
Marlaine Sanders, administrative services director, said the retirement costs were part of the employees’ CalPERS defined benefit contributions.
In Paso Robles, cashed out vacation time is included in the “lump-sum pay,” Sanders said. The “other pay” includes auto allowances, education incentive pay and certified bilingual bonus pay.
Here are the top 10 paid employees in Paso Robles for 2017:
1. City Manager: $213,779
Regular Pay: $201,000
Overtime Pay: $0
Lump-Sum Pay: $2,996
Other Pay: $9,783
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $72,721*
*Total retirement and health contributions not factored into total wages.
2. Fire Battalion Chief: $196,278
Regular Pay: $114,241
Overtime Pay: $67,592
Lump-Sum Pay: $2,106
Other Pay: $12,339
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $54,486
3. Police Chief: $191,573
Regular Pay: $172,046
Overtime Pay: $0
Lump-Sum Pay: $17,157
Other Pay: $2,370
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $97,521
4. Assistant City Manager: $183,419
Regular Pay: $165,999
Overtime Pay: $0
Lump-Sum Pay: $13,950
Other Pay: $3,470
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $80,903
5. Fire Chief: $180,587
Regular Pay: $124,464
Overtime Pay: $44,951
Lump-Sum Pay: $1,709
Other Pay: $9,463
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $57,807
6. Fire Captain/Paramedic: $178,592
Regular Pay: $108,261
Overtime Pay: $53,212
Lump-Sum Pay: $0
Other Pay: $17,119
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $34,028
7. Community Services Director: $178,413
Regular Pay: $169,812
Overtime Pay: $0
Lump-Sum Pay: $4,439
Other Pay: $4,162
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $69,087
8. Fire Captain: $176,859
Regular Pay: $97,670
Overtime Pay: $66,627
Lump-Sum Pay: $0
Other Pay: $12,562
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $49,462
9. Public Works Director: $173,901
Regular Pay: $169,812
Overtime Pay: $0
Lump-Sum Pay: $0
Other Pay: $4,089
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $55,175
10. Community Development Director: $172,782
Regular Pay: $168,916
Overtime Pay: $0
Lump-Sum Pay: $396
Other Pay: $3,470
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $66,096
