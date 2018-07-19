6 people rescued from Paso Robles car crash

Authorities extricated six people who were reportedly involved in a single-vehicle car crash Thursday afternoon in Paso Robles.
When firefighters arrived at the scene they found a single vehicle off the roadway and up an embankment of a home in a residential neighborhood, according to a release from the Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services.
The crash occurred on Union Road and Avenida Del Sol, said Battalion Chief Brian Lewis.
Lewis said six people were traveling in an SUV when the driver “apparently had her flip flop stick under the gas pedal and panicked, causing her to hit the gas pedal.”
Three people were taken to local area hospitals, according to the release. Two were uninjured, Lewis said.
Paso Robles police are investigating the cause of the crash.
