16 things to do in SLO County on Friday, July 20

Summer Thrift Sale
8 to 3 p.m.
Summer Thrift Sale at the Cambria Community Presbyterian Church. Community Presbyterian Church, 2250 Yorkshire Dr. Cambria. 916-201-7569.
Montaña de Oro Birding
10 to noon
Meet at the Bluff Trail head, about 100 yards south of Spooner Ranch House in Montaña de Oro. 1.7 mi. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Lawless SLO Walking Tour
1 to 3 p.m.
A guide leads a 2-mile walking tour featuring Wild West history. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20, $10 students and children under 18. 805-470-0983.
‘Rock ’n’ Roll High School’ movie showing
11 to 1 p.m.
Students take over their school with the help of the Ramones. Rated PG. Community Room, San Luis Obispo Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-5778.
9 Horses
Noon to 2 p.m.
Chamber jazz music. Festival Mozaic. St. Timothy’s Church, 962 Piney Way, Morro Bay. Free. 805-781-3009.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
SLO Adobes Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
Find out where our mud buildings are, who lived in them, how they were built, why they survived. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20; students $10. 805-210-8687.
Cambria Farmers Market
2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Cambria’s West Village. Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., Cambria. Free 805-395-6659.
Avila Beach Farmers Market
4 to 8 p.m.
Beachfront Farmers Market. Avila Beach Promenade. $1 to $10. 805-602-8266.
J Street Slim and the Leisurnaut
5 to 8 p.m.
Live music. Asuncion Ridge Vineyards & Inn, 725 12th St., Paso Robles. Free805-237-1425.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
Dwight Yoakam
7 p.m.
Country music. An Evening of Rhythm and Brews. California Mid-State Fair. Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles. $31 to $66, $448 table of eight, plus fair admission. 800-909-3247.
‘Mary Poppins, Jr.’
7 to 8:30 p.m.
A magical nanny helps a family in Edwardian London. Academy of Creative Theatre. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $17 to $25. 805-786-2440.
‘Gold Fever at the Rough and Ready’
7 to 9:30 p.m.
A mining camp roars to life during the California Gold Rush. With “Anchors Aweigh” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
‘The Three Musketeers’
7:30 to 11 p.m.
A young man joins an elite team of soldiers in 17th-century Paris. Central Coast Shakespeare Festival. Filipponi Ranch, 1850 Calle Joaquin Road, San Luis Obispo. $12 to $20. 805-903-3567.
‘American Music’
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Chamber music. Festival Mozaic Chamber Series. San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church, 1515 Fredericks St., San Luis Obispo. $35 to $75. 805-781-3009.
