Sheriff’s Office searching for missing at-risk Paso man

Authorities are looking for an at-risk Paso Robles man, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
Keith Harris, 51, was reported missing from his home on 266 Nutwood Circle on Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Officials said Harris had reportedly been missing since early afternoon, and his family said he likely left on foot with his dog.
Deputies, along with air support from the California Highway Patrol, couldn’t find Harris during an initial search. The Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team took over and is currently searching for Harris, officials said.
Harris is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He is balding; with blond hair and blue eyes. Harris was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black baseball hat, blue jeans and tennis shoes and was carrying a black “cooler-type” bag, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities ask anyone with information about Harris to call the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550.
