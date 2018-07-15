Emergency responders worked Sunday to free a person trapped in a car that plunged 50 feet down an embankment in Atascadero.
Car plunges 50 feet down embankment in Atascadero

By Gabby Ferreira

July 15, 2018 01:34 PM

One person was taken to the hospital after a car plunged 50 feet down a steep embankment, trapping them inside, the Atascadero Fire Department said early Sunday afternoon.

When the fire department arrived on the scene, they worked to free the person and used a rope system to get them up the hill, according to a Twitter post from the agency. The person was then taken to Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton.

Additional information, such as where the crash occurred or the extent of the person’s injuries, was not immediately available.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

