Crews contain apartment fire in Paso Robles

Firefighters quickly contained a three-unit apartment fire Saturday afternoon in Paso Robles.
Officials responded to a report of smoke coming from the roof of a residence on Arleen Avenue shortly after 1 p.m.
Fire crews arrived on scene within four minutes and found a single-story, three-unit apartment building with smoke coming from the attic vent, according to a news release from the Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services.
Firefighters were able to stop the fire in the attic space and prevented further smoke and water damage to the building, officials said.
The units were not occupied when the fire occurred, and firefighters were required to force entry into three apartments.
Authorities said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services reminds all residents to ensure they have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in their residence.
