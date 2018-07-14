11 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, July 15

Grand Dune Trail
10 to noon
Walk through the Pismo Dunes. Moderate walk, 2 miles. Grand Avenue Beach Entrance, 1 Grand Ave., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-772-2694.
Sea Otter Experience
11 to 3 p.m.
See live otters, ask questions and listen to docents talk about them. Handicap accessible. Morro Rock parking lot, 101 Coleman Drive, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Terje Lie
12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Mint + Craft Summer Music. Monterey Street Patio, 848 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-632-9191. terjelie.com.
Bear Market Riot
1 p.m.
Power-folk Americana. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.
The Honeysuckle Possums
1 p.m.
Bluegrass. For information, visit www.agvillageconcerts.com. Heritage Square Park, Nelson Street, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-473-2250.
Speaking French
1 to 2:30 p.m.
French speakers and learners Coastal Peaks Coffee, 3566 S. Higuera St. #100, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-225-1270.
‘Wizard of Oz’
2 to 4 p.m.
Based off the classic film, The Wizard of Oz finds Kansas farm girl Dorothy plucked from her small-town life and transported to a fantastical kingdom where magic and mischief lie around every bend in the road. Spanos Theatre, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $60. 805-756-4849.
‘The Murder Room’
3 to 5 p.m.
Agatha Christie meets Monty Python in this rollicking murder mystery farce. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $15 to $20. 805-776-3287.
‘Gold Fever at the Rough and Ready’
6 to 7:30 p.m.
Through September 16. A mining camp roars to life with love, betrayal, deceit and villainy. Boo the villain, cheer the hero and laugh at this play set in the Sierras during the California Gold Rush. “Anchors Aweigh” vaudeville revue follows. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Poetry Reading
7 to 9 p.m.
Catherine Abbey Hodges with Rob Hodges on cello and Kathryn DeLancelloti of Cayucos. Open reading follows. Linnaea’s Cafe, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-903-3595.
