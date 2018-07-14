Organizers of the group SLO County Golden Retrievers attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the "largest dog photo shoot" at their annual Goldens in the Park event at Laguna Lake on Saturday afternoon.
Organizers of the group SLO County Golden Retrievers attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the "largest dog photo shoot" at their annual Goldens in the Park event at Laguna Lake on Saturday afternoon. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
SLO County group shatters world record for 'largest dog photo shoot'

By Lucas Clark

July 14, 2018 05:11 PM

Dog lovers from around San Luis Obispo County descended upon Laguna Lake Park on a picturesque Saturday afternoon in pursuit of a world record.

They didn’t come away empty handed.

The group SLO County Golden Retrievers set out to break the record for the “largest dog photo shoot” during the 10th annual Goldens in the Park event.

Event organizer Vivian Krug-Cotton said 247 dogs of all breeds appeared in the photo — shattering the previous record of 108.

SLO County Golden Retrievers has been hosting Goldens at the Park since its founding in 2008. Since then, the organization has evolved into an incorporated nonprofit that offers assistance to Golden Retrievers and other dogs and serves as a resource for owners, potential owners and supporters, according to its website.

The nonprofit has since raised thousands of dollars for the Woods Humane Society, according to the website. They also host an informal meet-up the last Sunday of every month at El Chorro Dog Park.

Golden retrievers and their humans have a great time at the annual Goldens in the Park fundraiser for the San Luis Obispo nonprofit SLO County Golden Retrievers, which sponsors this event for community outreach services.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

