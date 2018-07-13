20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, July 14

Beach exploration and tidepooling
7 to 9 a.m.
Explore San Simeon Beach at low tide. Reservations required: 805-927-6575. Coastal Discover Center, Highway 1 across from Hearst Castle entrance. Free.
Exercise in Nature
10 to 11 a.m.
Hike on the official California State Park exercise trail in Morro Bay State Park. Meet at the entrance kiosk. 1 mile. Free. 805-772-2694.
Marine mammals
10 a.m. to noon
Learn about local marine mammals. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Reservations required: 805-927-6575. Coastal Discovery Center, Highway 1, San Simeon. Free.
Los Osos Oaks Reserve Walk
10 a.m. to Noon.
Meet at Los Osos Oaks Reserve entrance, 0.7 miles east of South Bay Boulevard on Los Osos Valley Road. Easy walk, 1 mile. Free. 805-772-2694.
Fiscalini Ranch Preserve Walk
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Walk the Forest Loop Trail. 2.5 miles with very little elevation gain. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, Tipton Street Entrance, 2677 Tipton St. Cambria. Free. 805-927-2202. www.cambriaranchwalks.com.
Goldens in the Park
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The SLO County Golden Retrievers group will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for “largest dog photo shoot” immediately following its annual Goldens in the Park event featuring games, raffles, vendor and information booths, food and contests. All dog breeds welcome. Laguna Lake Park, 504 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. www.slocountygoldenretrievers.com. 805-458-3321.
Kathleen Jones Memorial Hike
10:30 a.m. to noon
The trail spans 1.5 miles round-trip and goes through moderately steep hills and dunes. Reservations required. Email: admin@dunescenter.org with your name, email address and phone number. Black Lake Ecological Area, 1158 Cabrillo Way, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-343-2455.
Sea Otter Experience
11 to 3 p.m.
See live otters, ask questions and listen to docents talk about them. Handicap accessible. Morro Rock parking lot. Free. 805-772-2694.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Dirty Cello
2 to 6 p.m.
Barefoot Concerts on the Green. Sea Pines Golf Resort, 1945 Solano St., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-5252.
‘Gold Fever at the Rough and Ready’
3 to 5:30 p.m.
Through September 16. A mining camp roars to life with love, betrayal, deceit and villainy. Boo the villain, cheer the hero and laugh at this play set in the Sierra Nevada during the California Gold Rush. “Anchors Aweigh” vaudeville revue follows. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
Rhythm Method
6:30 to 10 p.m.
Free contra dance lesson followed by live music from Rhythm Method at 7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 520 Dana St., San Luis Obispo. $10, $5 CCCDS members and students, free for 17 and under.
Summer Concert Series
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Weekly concerts. Food is available for purchase. Atascadero Lake Park. Free. 805-470-3360.
‘Summer Enchanted Evening’
7 to 9 p.m.
Musicians from the Santa Maria Philharmonic will perform chamber music featuring Mozart, Beethoven, Manuel de Falla and others. Trilogy at Monarch Dunes, 1645 Trilogy Parkway, Nipomo. $20. 805-925-0412.
‘The Wizard of Oz’
7 to 9 p.m.
Based on the classic film, “The Wizard of Oz” finds Kansas farm girl Dorothy plucked from her small-town life and transported to a fantastical kingdom where she is aided by a trio of unlikely friends: Scarecrow, Tin Man and a very cowardly Lion. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $20 to $60. 805-756-4849.
‘The Murder Room’
7 to 9 p.m.
Agatha Christie meets Monty Python in this rollicking murder mystery farce. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $15 to $20. 805-776-3287.
‘The Mix Tape’
7 to 9:30 p.m.
College student Molly joins an all-girls singing group and finds fame as a pop idol. With “Blue Collar Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Intro to Argentine Tango
7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Class begins at 7:30, dancing starts at 8:30pm. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $7. 805-801-6148.
‘As You Like It’
7:30 p.m.
Central Coast Shakespeare Festival 2018 presents one of Shakespeare’s most romantic comedies. Food and wine available for purchase. Filipponi Ranch, 1850 Calle Joaquin Road, San Luis Obispo. $12 to $20. 805-903-3567.
