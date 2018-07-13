‘Pyrate Steve’s’ skiff is still missing, so the community is raising money for a new one

“Pyrate Steve” Yarling’s skiff is still missing after it was stolen on July 5. But the Cayucos community is rallying around the resident buccaneer with a fundraising drive to replace the boat.

Yarling last saw the skiff on wheels near the Cayucos Skate Park, where he left it for an hour, the day after pulling children in it for the Cayucos Fourth of July parade.

Eight days later and with no sign of the skiff, a Cayucos resident and longtime friend started a GoFundMe to replace the craft Yarling had borrowed from his friend, ‘Boatyard Billy.’

“Many of you may know him as the crazy pirate that poses for pictures, but to some, we call him our friend,” Nicole Washburn wrote in the GoFundMe description.

Washburn created the GoFundMe after community members continued to reach out to her asking how they could help Yarling.

Yarling has become well-known in the community for his generosity and light-hearted act, Washburn said.

“He’s just this real loveable, sweet, fun personality. He really cares about people,” Washburn said. “All the kids in our community love him.”

The GoFundMe aims to raise $800 to replace the skiff, which can cost anywhere between $500 to $1,500. In the first few hours of the fundraiser, community members donated $235 to the cause.