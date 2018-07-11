It’s election season in Grover Beach. Here’s who is running so far

Election season is starting in Grover Beach. Three elected officials have confirmed their plans to run for office in November.

Grover Beach City Council member Jeff Lee will run for mayor in the fall. He hopes to replacing current Mayor John Shoals, who will be termed out after two terms in office.

"Serving the community since 2012 as a Grover Beach council member, I look forward to continuing that service as the next mayor of Grover Beach," Lee said Tuesday.

If elected as mayor, Lee said he has three priorities — including continuing to fix the city's roads. He also wants to complete three local hotel projects, a high-speed fiber optic network and the safe roll-out of commercial cannabis businesses, and maintain public safety through community involvement and by supporting police and fire personnel with appropriate staffing and equipment.

Beside the mayoral position, two council seats will be up for grabs in November: Mariam Shah and Barbara Nicolls are up for re-election this year.

Both confirmed Wednesday that they intend to seek re-election for their respective council seats. They were first elected to the council in 2014.

So far no other candidates have filed paperwork with the city, declaring their intention to run for office, city clerk Donna McMahon said.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include information from Councilwoman Barbara Nicolls.