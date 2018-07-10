A tree fell into a power line near Cuesta Park early Tuesday morning, leaving as many as 2,816 people without power.
A tree fell into a power line near Cuesta Park early Tuesday morning, leaving as many as 2,816 people without power. PG&E
A tree fell into a power line near Cuesta Park early Tuesday morning, leaving as many as 2,816 people without power. PG&E

Local

Power outage in SLO affects thousands

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

July 10, 2018 09:06 AM

A power outage in San Luis Obispo left as many as 2,816 people without power on Tuesday morning.

The outage began about 6 a.m., when a tree fell into a power line near Cuesta Park, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. By about 7:20 a.m., most had their power restored, Lindsey said, but 231 people were still without power, according to PG&E's outage map.

Highway 101 from the Cuesta Park area up to Highway 58 was affected, as was a swath of San Luis Obispo west of Highway 101 and north of Cal Poly, according to PG&E's outage map.

By 9 a.m., power was fully restored.

  Comments  