Power outage in SLO affects thousands

A power outage in San Luis Obispo left as many as 2,816 people without power on Tuesday morning.
The outage began about 6 a.m., when a tree fell into a power line near Cuesta Park, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. By about 7:20 a.m., most had their power restored, Lindsey said, but 231 people were still without power, according to PG&E's outage map.
Highway 101 from the Cuesta Park area up to Highway 58 was affected, as was a swath of San Luis Obispo west of Highway 101 and north of Cal Poly, according to PG&E's outage map.
By 9 a.m., power was fully restored.
