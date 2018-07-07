Fatal collision in Santa Maria leaves 3 dead, 2 injured

A late-night traffic collision in Santa Maria killed three and injured two others Friday, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
At 11:19 p.m., an officer saw a white Toyota pickup "driving recklessly westbound (on) Stowell Road from the JC Penney parking lot," according to police.
The truck then collided with a Cadillac Escalade at the intersection of Stowell Road and Blosser Road; both vehicles "sustained major damage" according to police.
"The driver of the Toyota was airlifted to Cottage Hospital via Cal Star and an occupant in the Cadillac was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center via ambulance. Three other occupants in the Cadillac were deceased on scene," according to police.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation. Police have not released the names of the parties involved.
