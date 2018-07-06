Evacuations ordered, up to 100 structures threatened by fire in Goleta

Evacuations were underway Friday night after a vegetation fire sparked in the hills above Goleta, according to emergency radio traffic.
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the 1500 block of Holiday Hill Road, north of Fairview Avenue, around 8:45 p.m. to the report of a vegetation fire.
Mandatory evacuations were ordered in the area and multiple structures were threatened by the blaze, fire spokesman Mike Eliason said at 9 p.m.
Five strike teams were ordered, he said.
The county Office of Emergency Management said the blaze started as a structure fire that spread to the vegetation.
According to emergency radio traffic, 50-100 structures were threatened at that time and law enforcement officers were helping evacuate residents.
Fairview Avenue was closed north of Cathedral Oaks, according to the California Highway Patrol.
"Please be careful if your driving through the area and report any other possible fire locations," the CHP said in a Twitter post.
No further details were available.
