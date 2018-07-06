Multiple people hospitalized after car crash in Nipomo

Multiple people were hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Nipomo, California.
July 06, 2018

Multiple people were hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Nipomo.

A report of a car being pinned between two trees near the Orchard Road and Division Street intersection first appeared on the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page about 3:15 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, and the passengers were extricated from the vehicle by 3:50 p.m., Cal Fire reported.

A Cal Fire spokesman said two people were taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

