Here's what your city council and local boards are talking about the week of July 9, 2018

Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider approving an amendment to the San Luis Obispo County animal services memorandum of agreement and rejoining a plan to build a new countywide animal shelter.
Cuesta College Board of Trustees. Meets Wednesday. 805-546-3118. President Jill Stearns will be sworn in. Visit https://www.boarddocs.com/ca/cuesta/Board.nsf/Public and click on the "meetings" tab to view the July 11 agenda.
Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Consider updating existing cannabis permits to allow adult recreational use; placement of transient occupancy tax measure and business tax certificate measure on the November ballot.
Morro Bay City Council. Meets Monday. 805-772-6205. Special closed session to conference with real property negotiator concerning 845 Embarcadero.
Morro Bay City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6205. Review preliminary recommendation for water and sewer rate increase and approve Proposition 218 notice.
Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Consider a request to remove an oak tree and construct a new 101,563-square-foot wine storage building within the existing Justin Vineyard & Winery facility business park. Amend the zoning code to change the definition of political signs to temporary non-commercial signs.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7200. Police Department service awards; grand jury report regarding residential detoxification in SLO County; consideration of financing for the Judson Terrace Homes affordable housing project: water resource recovery facility labor agreement evaluation; resolution expanding the existing Ferrini Residential Parking Permit District; use of Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) technology.
San Luis Obispo Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 805-781-7200. Zoning map change at 159/161 Broad St. and 141 Bressi Place; continued review of a mixed-use development at 950 Orcutt of 75 apartment units and 6,800 square feet of commercial space; review of a common interest vesting tentative tract map at 3063 Rockview to create eight residential lots.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5000. Presentation of annual agricultural statistics, consider $1 million contract with Wallace Group for consultant services for Bob Jones Pathway, hearing to consider appeals for Cayucos residences to be used as vacation rentals, hearing to consider appeal by Shear Development Company to allow construction of four residences in Los Osos.
