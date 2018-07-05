A fire in the 400 block of South 14th Street in Grover Beach injured one person and displaced five. It was one of three fires in Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande on Wednesday night.
1 injured, 5 displaced after 3 fires break out in SLO County on Fourth of July

By Gabby Ferreira

July 05, 2018 09:19 AM

One person was injured and five people were displaced after three fires ripped through Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande on Wednesday night, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.

About 10:15 p.m., a fire broke out in an apartment in the 400 block of South 14th Street in Grover, according to Fire Chief Steve Lieberman. One person was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and five people were displaced, Lieberman said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

After firefighters got that blaze under control, two more fires broke out in Arroyo Grande, Lieberman said.

One of the fires, in the 500 block of Newman Drive, was caused by improperly stored, used-up fireworks, according to Lieberman. The other fire was in a single-family home on Calle Carmen and the cause is under investigation.

Additional information was not immediately available.

