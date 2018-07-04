Fourth of July on the Central Coast: Parades and picnics help celebrate nation's birthday

San Luis Obispo County is celebrating the nation's Independence Day with patriotic parades and picnics adorned with red, white and blue in honor of the nation's 242nd birthday.

A traditional event in Templeton offered hundreds of on-lookers a parade of historical re-enactments, classic cars and handsome horses, while Avila Beach gave dog-owners the chance to show off their costumed pooches.

Families gathered in the area's parks with squirt guns and barbecues, some at a public picnic in Cambria or at Morro Bay's Family Funday, where dozens of bicyclists took to the street while paddle boarders took to the bay.

Elyse Erbstoesser, 2, left and Georgia Aguilera, 5, use a bubble maker as Templeton the Fourth of July at its annual Independence Day Parade in 2018. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

By evening, crowds will gather on beaches, in backyards, parks or event centers for explosive and colorful firework displays. Official shows will launch from Cambria, Cayucos, Paso Robles, Pismo Beach and Santa Maria.