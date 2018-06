Firefighters responded to a 3-acre vegetation fire Saturday afternoon in rural Arroyo Grande.

Cal Fire first reported the blaze at 280 Phelan Ranch Way about 4:20 p.m.

Crews stopped forward progress on the fire less than 25 minutes later.

Fire personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the Los Padres National Forest also assisted in containing the blaze, according to Cal Fire.

Crews were expected to remain on scene monitoring hot spots, Cal Fire said.