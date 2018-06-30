10 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, July 1

Heart of SLO Walking Tour
10 to noon
A guide leads a 2-mile walk showcasing historical people and places. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $20. 805-470-0983.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Walking Tour
1 to 3 p.m.
A guide leads a two-mile walk showcasing historical buildings of San Luis Obispo. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20 adults; $10 under 18 or student. 805-470-0983.
Plant Walk
1:30 to 3 p.m.
Learn about lichens, mosses, ferns and identifying late blooming flowers. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve. Tipton Street Entrance, 2677 Tipton St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-2202.
‘Annie’
2 to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m.
Young orphan Annie dreams of a better “Tomorrow.” San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $38. 805-786-2440.
Circus Vargas
4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Death-defying acrobats, trapeze artists, daredevils, jugglers, contortionists, comedians, clowns, motorcycles and more. Madonna Inn and Expo Center, 100 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo. $15 to $72. www.circusvargas.com.
Sunday Dance Parties
6 to 8 p.m.
Free lessons and fun dancing. Atascadero Agricultural Hall, 5035 Palma Ave., Atascadero. Free to $5. 888-395-4965.
‘The Mix Tape’
6 to 8:30 p.m.
College student Molly joins an all-girls singing group and finds fame as a pop idol. With “Blue Collar Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21, $24, $28 discounts for seniors, students, children & military. 805-489-2499.
‘Anything Goes’
7 to 9 p.m.
When the S.S. American heads out to sea, two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love, proving that sometimes Anything Goes! Templeton Performing Arts Center, 1200 South Main St. $15. 805-391-7003.
SLO Brew Comedy Series
7 p.m.
Stand-up comedy from Pete George, Trevor Wallace, Patrick Quinn and more. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-543-1843.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
