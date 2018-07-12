The ‘Poor Man’s Hearst Castle’: Nitt Witt Ridge is California’s most eccentric landmark

Cambria, California, home Nitt Witt Ridge is known as a poor man's Hearst Castle. Art Beal constructed the San Luis Obispo County historical landmark, a folk art environment, with building materials such as beer cans and abalone shells.
Van catches on fire in Pismo Beach parking lot

A minivan caught fire in the parking lot of the Pismo Beach Veterinary Clinic on Friday. Crews from Cal Fire and the Pismo Beach Fire Department were able to contain the fire on Price Street, and there were no injuries.