The ‘Poor Man’s Hearst Castle’: Nitt Witt Ridge is California’s most eccentric landmark
Cambria, California, home Nitt Witt Ridge is known as a poor man's Hearst Castle. Art Beal constructed the San Luis Obispo County historical landmark, a folk art environment, with building materials such as beer cans and abalone shells.
Marsh Street was shut down Monday night as workers installed a rooftop pool on top of Hotel Serra, under construction in downtown SLO. Watch as crews lift the halves of a stainless steel pool all the way up.
Watch a helicopter drop water on smoldering areas from the Holiday Fire in Goleta, California on Saturday, July 7, 2018. Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for the area after 20 structures were destroyed.
Firefighters battled hot weather and a grass fire next to the Outlet Mall in Atascadero, California in July 2018. Sgt. Matt Chesson of the Atascadero Police Department talks about the efforts to contain the fire.
CC Rider lives with his wife and two daughters on a boat in Port San Luis near Avila Beach, California. He bought the $30,000 sailboat after the stock market crash of 2008, and settled in SLO County nearly six years ago.
A minivan caught fire in the parking lot of the Pismo Beach Veterinary Clinic on Friday. Crews from Cal Fire and the Pismo Beach Fire Department were able to contain the fire on Price Street, and there were no injuries.
Contestants at the Cambria, California, pie-eating contest on the Fourth of July 2018 stuffed their faces with delicious desserts from Linn's in SLO County. Fred Adam was named the winner in the men's competition.
Mary Ciesinski, executive director with ECOSLO, organized over a dozen volunteers cleaning up the beach in Cayucos the morning after July 4, 2018. The annual fireworks show left behind debris and trash on the beach and pier.
Soar over construction as a drone tours where Paso Robles, California, is working to protect wells and a water treatment plant that are threatened by erosion from the Salinas River. Water Resources Manager Christopher Alakel explains.
The "Nevada Boys" — four kittens that were abandoned — are waiting for their forever homes at the SLO County Animal Services' shelter. So many pets are in need of homes that adoptions are half off on Saturday, July 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.