Here are the top 10 highest-paid city employees in Pismo Beach last year

In Pismo Beach, it pays to be city manager.
The highest-paid official in the city — and the highest paid city manager in the county — is City Manager Jim Bergman, who was paid $218,476 in 2017. This included his $208,364 regular salary, as well as a $1,025 lump-sum payment for vacation and sick days not taken and $9,087 in “other pay” like stipends and car allowances.
Five of the city’s top employees outpaced their South County counterparts in payments last year: Beside the city manager, the police chief, community development director, public works director and administrative services director all earned more last year than similar positions in Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach.
In the rest of the City Hall, Pismo Beach workers were on average paid slightly less than Arroyo Grande workers when you take into account total benefits as well, city administrative services director Nadia Feeser said.
“Pismo Beach believes it provides a competitive wage and benefit package to its employees and competes with not only Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach, but also with the other four cities in the county including SLO, Paso Robles, Atascadero and Morro Bay,” Feeser said.
Feeser said the city has been able to remain fiscally stable by keeping staffing levels constant at 88 full-time employees, while revenue increased from an improving economy and better marketing of the city’s hotels and lodging properties.
In total, Pismo Beach paid $8.15 million to a total of 175 employees in 2017, and $1.8 million in total retirement and health contributions.
The data comes from the California Controller’s office, which routinely reports government employee compensation.
Here’s a quick look at the city’s 10 top-paid employees:
1. City Manager: $218,476
Regular Pay: $208,364
Overtime Pay: $0
Lump-Sum Pay: $1,025
Other Pay: $9,087
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $48,524*
*Total retirement and health contributions not factored into total wages.
2. Police Chief: $198,060
Regular Pay: $172,001
Overtime Pay: $0
Lump-Sum Pay: $23,222
Other Pay: $2,837
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $52,622
3. Public Works Director: $181,131
Regular Pay: $167,045
Overtime Pay: $0
Lump-Sum Pay: $1,053
Other Pay: $13,033
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $22,115
4. Administrative Services Director: $163,889
Regular Pay: $159,720
Overtime Pay: $0
Lump-Sum Pay: $1,182
Other Pay: $2,987
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $39,933
5. Community Development Director: $163,620
Regular Pay: $159,720
Overtime Pay: $0
Lump-Sum Pay: $0
Other Pay: $3,900
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $33,964
6. Management Services Director: $154,178
Regular Pay: $138,274
Overtime Pay: $0
Lump-Sum Pay: $6,546
Other Pay: $9,358
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $19,652
7. Police Commander: $146,049
Regular Pay: $134,349
Overtime Pay: $0
Lump-Sum Pay: $8,842
Other Pay: $2,858
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $43,608
8. Police Sergeant: $140,432
Regular Pay: $112,270
Overtime Pay: $17,058
Lump-Sum Pay: $1,200
Other Pay: $9,90
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $15,602
9. Police Sergeant: $135,490
Regular Pay: $118,003
Overtime Pay: $2,526
Lump-Sum Pay: $4,617
Other Pay: $10,344
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $19,825
10. Police Sergeant: $135,157
Regular Pay: $114,658
Overtime Pay: $13,725
Lump-Sum Pay: $6,774
Other Pay: $0
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $40,595
