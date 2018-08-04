Here are the top 10 highest-paid city employees in Pismo Beach last year

In Pismo Beach, it pays to be city manager.

The highest-paid official in the city — and the highest paid city manager in the county — is City Manager Jim Bergman, who was paid $218,476 in 2017. This included his $208,364 regular salary, as well as a $1,025 lump-sum payment for vacation and sick days not taken and $9,087 in “other pay” like stipends and car allowances.

Five of the city’s top employees outpaced their South County counterparts in payments last year: Beside the city manager, the police chief, community development director, public works director and administrative services director all earned more last year than similar positions in Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach.

In the rest of the City Hall, Pismo Beach workers were on average paid slightly less than Arroyo Grande workers when you take into account total benefits as well, city administrative services director Nadia Feeser said.

“Pismo Beach believes it provides a competitive wage and benefit package to its employees and competes with not only Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach, but also with the other four cities in the county including SLO, Paso Robles, Atascadero and Morro Bay,” Feeser said.

Feeser said the city has been able to remain fiscally stable by keeping staffing levels constant at 88 full-time employees, while revenue increased from an improving economy and better marketing of the city’s hotels and lodging properties.

In total, Pismo Beach paid $8.15 million to a total of 175 employees in 2017, and $1.8 million in total retirement and health contributions.

The data comes from the California Controller’s office, which routinely reports government employee compensation.

Here’s a quick look at the city’s 10 top-paid employees:

1. City Manager: $218,476

Regular Pay: $208,364

Overtime Pay: $0

Lump-Sum Pay: $1,025

Other Pay: $9,087

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $48,524*

*Total retirement and health contributions not factored into total wages.

2. Police Chief: $198,060

Regular Pay: $172,001

Overtime Pay: $0

Lump-Sum Pay: $23,222

Other Pay: $2,837

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $52,622

3. Public Works Director: $181,131

Regular Pay: $167,045

Overtime Pay: $0

Lump-Sum Pay: $1,053

Other Pay: $13,033

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $22,115

4. Administrative Services Director: $163,889

Regular Pay: $159,720

Overtime Pay: $0

Lump-Sum Pay: $1,182

Other Pay: $2,987

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $39,933

5. Community Development Director: $163,620

Regular Pay: $159,720

Overtime Pay: $0

Lump-Sum Pay: $0

Other Pay: $3,900

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $33,964

6. Management Services Director: $154,178

Regular Pay: $138,274

Overtime Pay: $0

Lump-Sum Pay: $6,546

Other Pay: $9,358

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $19,652

7. Police Commander: $146,049

Regular Pay: $134,349

Overtime Pay: $0

Lump-Sum Pay: $8,842

Other Pay: $2,858

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $43,608

8. Police Sergeant: $140,432

Regular Pay: $112,270

Overtime Pay: $17,058

Lump-Sum Pay: $1,200

Other Pay: $9,90

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $15,602

9. Police Sergeant: $135,490

Regular Pay: $118,003

Overtime Pay: $2,526

Lump-Sum Pay: $4,617

Other Pay: $10,344

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $19,825

10. Police Sergeant: $135,157

Regular Pay: $114,658

Overtime Pay: $13,725

Lump-Sum Pay: $6,774

Other Pay: $0

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $40,595