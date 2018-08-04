Here are the top 10 highest-paid city employees in Grover Beach last year

Grover Beach was home to the single-highest paid police officer in the county in 2017, according to recently released data from the California Controller’s office.
According to the data, a Grover Beach police officer was paid a total of $234,632 last year. Most of that was $142,501 in lump-sum pay, which City Manager Matt Bronson said was a one-time payment related to a personnel matter.
Bronson declined to provide any further information on the payment.
Police positions also constituted a majority of Grover Beach’s highest-paid workers in 2017: in total, six of the top 10 workers in the city were from the police department.
Other top-paying jobs included city manager, community development director, public works director and administrative services director.
Bronson said in comparison with the surrounding Five Cities area, Grover Beach’s compensation tend to be below both those of Pismo Beach and Arroyo Grande, based on periodic salary surveys.
The city also has the smallest general fund budget and second lowest budget per capita in the county, he said. They additionally have the lowest number of employees.
In total, the city paid $5.02 million to 75 employees in 2017, as well as $1.4 million in retirement and health contributions.
“While the city’s long-term fiscal outlook is positive with projected revenue growth, there are near-term challenges to address including increased costs for city services such as fire, emergency medical and police services as well as maintenance needs,” Bronson added. “Projected funding gaps between revenues and expenditures in the next two to three years will either require continued use of reserves or service reductions unless additional ongoing revenues are generated for core city services.”
Here are the top-paying city jobs in Grover Beach in 2017:
1. Police Officer: $234,632
Regular Pay: $74,581
Overtime Pay: $7,598
Lump-Sum Pay: $142,501
Other Pay: $9,952
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $53,957*
*Total retirement and health contributions not factored into total wages.
2. City Manager: $183,894
Regular Pay: $177,762
Overtime Pay: $0
Lump-Sum Pay: $2,244
Other Pay: $3,888
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $40,164
3. Police Chief: $158,144
Regular Pay: $157,144
Overtime Pay: $0
Lump-Sum Pay: $0
Other Pay: $1,000
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $34,158
4. Community Development Director: $147,724
Regular Pay: $142,290
Overtime Pay: $0
Lump-Sum Pay: $5,434
Other Pay: $0
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $36,505
5. Public Works Director/City Engineer: $147,602
Regular Pay: $142,075
Overtime Pay: $0
Lump-Sum Pay: $5,527
Other Pay: $0
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $33,158
6. Administrative Services Director: $143,523
Regular Pay: $130,955
Overtime Pay: $0
Lump-Sum Pay: $5,689
Other Pay: $6,879
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $34,528
7. Police Commander: $135,082
Regular Pay: $116,012
Overtime Pay: $0
Lump-Sum Pay: $5,078
Other Pay: $13,992
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $40,061
8. Police sergeant: $124,665
Regular Pay: $91,868
Overtime Pay: $20,470
Lump-Sum Pay: $1,895
Other Pay: $10,432
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $33,851
9. Police sergeant: $118,236
Regular Pay: $90,240
Overtime Pay: $11,665
Lump-Sum Pay: $0
Other Pay: $16,331
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $15,911
10. Police Commander: $114,007
Regular Pay: $107,048
Overtime Pay: $0
Lump-Sum Pay: $0
Other Pay: $6,959
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $41,139
Comments