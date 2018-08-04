Here are the top 10 highest-paid city employees in Grover Beach last year

Grover Beach was home to the single-highest paid police officer in the county in 2017, according to recently released data from the California Controller’s office.

According to the data, a Grover Beach police officer was paid a total of $234,632 last year. Most of that was $142,501 in lump-sum pay, which City Manager Matt Bronson said was a one-time payment related to a personnel matter.

Bronson declined to provide any further information on the payment.

Police positions also constituted a majority of Grover Beach’s highest-paid workers in 2017: in total, six of the top 10 workers in the city were from the police department.

Other top-paying jobs included city manager, community development director, public works director and administrative services director.

Bronson said in comparison with the surrounding Five Cities area, Grover Beach’s compensation tend to be below both those of Pismo Beach and Arroyo Grande, based on periodic salary surveys.

The city also has the smallest general fund budget and second lowest budget per capita in the county, he said. They additionally have the lowest number of employees.

In total, the city paid $5.02 million to 75 employees in 2017, as well as $1.4 million in retirement and health contributions.

“While the city’s long-term fiscal outlook is positive with projected revenue growth, there are near-term challenges to address including increased costs for city services such as fire, emergency medical and police services as well as maintenance needs,” Bronson added. “Projected funding gaps between revenues and expenditures in the next two to three years will either require continued use of reserves or service reductions unless additional ongoing revenues are generated for core city services.”





Here are the top-paying city jobs in Grover Beach in 2017:

1. Police Officer: $234,632

Regular Pay: $74,581

Overtime Pay: $7,598

Lump-Sum Pay: $142,501

Other Pay: $9,952

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $53,957*

*Total retirement and health contributions not factored into total wages.

2. City Manager: $183,894

Regular Pay: $177,762

Overtime Pay: $0

Lump-Sum Pay: $2,244

Other Pay: $3,888

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $40,164

3. Police Chief: $158,144

Regular Pay: $157,144

Overtime Pay: $0

Lump-Sum Pay: $0

Other Pay: $1,000

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $34,158

4. Community Development Director: $147,724

Regular Pay: $142,290

Overtime Pay: $0

Lump-Sum Pay: $5,434

Other Pay: $0

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $36,505

5. Public Works Director/City Engineer: $147,602

Regular Pay: $142,075

Overtime Pay: $0

Lump-Sum Pay: $5,527

Other Pay: $0

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $33,158

6. Administrative Services Director: $143,523

Regular Pay: $130,955

Overtime Pay: $0

Lump-Sum Pay: $5,689

Other Pay: $6,879

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $34,528

7. Police Commander: $135,082

Regular Pay: $116,012

Overtime Pay: $0

Lump-Sum Pay: $5,078

Other Pay: $13,992

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $40,061

8. Police sergeant: $124,665

Regular Pay: $91,868

Overtime Pay: $20,470

Lump-Sum Pay: $1,895

Other Pay: $10,432

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $33,851

9. Police sergeant: $118,236

Regular Pay: $90,240

Overtime Pay: $11,665

Lump-Sum Pay: $0

Other Pay: $16,331

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $15,911

10. Police Commander: $114,007

Regular Pay: $107,048

Overtime Pay: $0

Lump-Sum Pay: $0

Other Pay: $6,959

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $41,139