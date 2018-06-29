19 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, June 30

Templeton 5K Beer Run
8 to 11 a.m.
Fundraiser for the Templeton Recreation Department. BarrelHouse Brewing Company, 3055 Limestone Way, Paso Robles. $30 to $50. 805-434-4909.
Heart of SLO Walking Tour
10 to noon
A guide leads a 2-mile walk showcasing historical people and places. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $20. 805-470-0983.
Rookery Walk
11 to 12:30 p.m.
Learn about egrets and great blue herons. Easy walk, 0.25 miles. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road. Free. 805-772-2694.
Red, White and Blues Bash
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Americana barbecue lunch and “Boogie Blues & Swampified Rock” performed by The Cliffnotes featuring Valerie Johnson. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Tickets are $12 per person, $10 for Wine Club members. 805-227-4812.
Sea Otter Experience
11 to 3 p.m.
See live otters, ask questions and listen to docents talk about them. Handicap accessible. Morro Rock parking lot. Free. 805-772-2694.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
‘Broadway: A Tribute’
12:30 to 3 p.m.
A luncheon celebrating glitz, love and musicals on the Central Coast. Madonna Inn and Expo Center, San Luis Obispo. $29-$59.
Lawless San Luis Walking Tour
1 to 3 p.m.
Guide leads two hour walking tour showcasing historical people and places. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20 adults; $10 under 18 and students. 805-470-0983.
‘Peter Rabbit & Friends’
1 to 3 p.m., 6 to 8 p.m.
Follow a mischievous rabbit and his furry and feathered friends on adventures in the English countryside in an original ballet. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $19 to $30. 805-756-4849.
Cuesta Ridge
2 to 6 p.m.
Barefoot Concerts on the Green. Sea Pines Golf Resort, 1945 Solano St., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-5252.
Circus Vargas
4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Death-defying acrobats, trapeze artists, daredevils, jugglers, contortionists, comedians, clowns, motorcycles and more. Madonna Inn and Expo Center, San Luis Obispo. $15 to $72. www.circusvargas.com.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
Summer Concert Series
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Weekly concerts. Food is available for purchase. Atascadero Lake Park. Free. 805-470-3360.
Alice Wallace
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Americana singer-songwriter. www.alicewallacemusic.com. Morro Bay Wine Seller, 601 Embarcadero #5. $10. 805-204-6821.
‘Anything Goes’
7 to 9 p.m.
When the S.S. American heads out to sea, two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love, proving that sometimes Anything Goes! Templeton Performing Arts Center, 1200 South Main St. $15. 805-391-7003.
‘The Mix Tape’
7 to 9:30 p.m.
College student Molly joins an all-girls singing group and finds fame as a pop idol. With “Blue Collar Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
‘Annie’
7 to 9 p.m.
Young orphan Annie dreams of a better “Tomorrow.” San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St. $20 to $38. 805-786-2440.
Los Tigres del Norte
8 p.m.
Norteño corridos (ballads). Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $55 to $75. www.lostigresdelnorte.com/ 805-286-3680
Indigo Girls with Lucy Wainwright Roche
8 to 11 p.m.
Grammy Award-winning folk rock music duo consisting of Amy Ray and Emily Saliers. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $40 to $65. 805-329-5725.
