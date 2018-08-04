Here are the top 10 highest-paid city employees in Arroyo Grande last year

Seven of the top 10 highest paid workers in Arroyo Grande in 2017 were in the police department, according to recent data released by the California Controller’s Office.
It’s the only city in the county where 70 percent of the top-paid employees were with the police station.
Director of Administrative Services Debbie Malicoat said it’s not unusual for public-safety positions to be highly paid when you consider overtime payments. She said in Arroyo Grande, this skews to police because fire services are provided through the Five Cities Fire Authority and therefore don’t show up on the list.
“I can imagine that in other cities, both police and fire positions are in the top 10 due to their overtime earnings,” she said. “However, since we don’t have fire positions, police positions comprise a larger percentage of our top 10.”
Other top paying positions included the community development director and administrative services director, both of whom were paid more than $150,000 last year.
Both the police chief and city manager — positions that would normally top the list — were lower on the ranking this year because those two positions were partial year compensation, since they were not in their positions the entire year.
City Manager Jim Bergman was hired May 1, 2017 and Beau Pryor was appointed as the police chief in August 2017, although he had previously been the acting police chief since January.
The city has historically had a tight budget: For the latest budget cycle, the city laid off workers, eliminated positions and cut down hours at City Hall to stave off a $900,000 budget shortfall.
In total, Arroyo Grande paid $7.06 million to 148 employees in 2017, as well as $1.7 million in retirement and health care contributions.
In addition to overtime pay, many employees received “lump-sum” and “other” payments. The latter refers to additional benefits, like uniforms, stipends, etc.. Lump-sum pay refers to situations where employees don’t take sick or vacation days and get a pay out instead, as well as other one-time payments.
Here are the top-paying city jobs in Arroyo Grande in 2017:
1. Director of Community Development: $155,590
Regular Pay: $146,717
Overtime Pay: $0
Lump-Sum Pay: $3,424
Other Pay: $5,449
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $34,674*
*Total retirement and health contributions not factored into total wages.
2. Director of Administrative Services: $154,596
Regular Pay: $146,717
Overtime Pay: $0
Lump-Sum Pay: $3,424
Other Pay: $4,455
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $28,063
3. Police Sergeant: $149,198
Regular Pay: $101,303
Overtime Pay: $32,615
Lump-Sum Pay: $2,289
Other Pay: $12,991
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $27,382
4. Chief of Police: $138,500
Regular Pay: $133,573
Overtime Pay: $0
Lump-Sum Pay: $3,312
Other Pay: $1,615
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $46,129
5. Police Sergeant: $129,715
Regular Pay: $94,377
Overtime Pay: $21,288
Lump-Sum Pay: $1,332
Other Pay: $12,718
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $36,750
6. City Manager: $126,285
Regular Pay: $114,611
Overtime Pay: $0
Lump-Sum Pay: $2,107
Other Pay: $9,567
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $13,963
7. Police Commander: $126,108
Regular Pay: $121,091
Overtime Pay: $0
Lump-Sum Pay: $3,168
Other Pay: $1,849
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $43,096
8. Police Sergeant: $124,339
Regular Pay: $111,549
Overtime Pay: $5,250
Lump-Sum Pay: $2,535
Other Pay: $5,005
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $39,131
9. Police Sergeant: $119,639
Regular Pay: $101,303
Overtime Pay: $6,245
Lump-Sum Pay: $300
Other Pay: $11,791
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $37,493
10. Police Sergeant: $118,339
Regular Pay: $94,377
Overtime Pay: $8,735
Lump-Sum Pay: $1,408
Other Pay: $13,819
Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $36,761
