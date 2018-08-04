Here are the top 10 highest-paid city employees in Arroyo Grande last year

Seven of the top 10 highest paid workers in Arroyo Grande in 2017 were in the police department, according to recent data released by the California Controller’s Office.

It’s the only city in the county where 70 percent of the top-paid employees were with the police station.

Director of Administrative Services Debbie Malicoat said it’s not unusual for public-safety positions to be highly paid when you consider overtime payments. She said in Arroyo Grande, this skews to police because fire services are provided through the Five Cities Fire Authority and therefore don’t show up on the list.

“I can imagine that in other cities, both police and fire positions are in the top 10 due to their overtime earnings,” she said. “However, since we don’t have fire positions, police positions comprise a larger percentage of our top 10.”

Other top paying positions included the community development director and administrative services director, both of whom were paid more than $150,000 last year.

Both the police chief and city manager — positions that would normally top the list — were lower on the ranking this year because those two positions were partial year compensation, since they were not in their positions the entire year.

City Manager Jim Bergman was hired May 1, 2017 and Beau Pryor was appointed as the police chief in August 2017, although he had previously been the acting police chief since January.

The city has historically had a tight budget: For the latest budget cycle, the city laid off workers, eliminated positions and cut down hours at City Hall to stave off a $900,000 budget shortfall.

In total, Arroyo Grande paid $7.06 million to 148 employees in 2017, as well as $1.7 million in retirement and health care contributions.

In addition to overtime pay, many employees received “lump-sum” and “other” payments. The latter refers to additional benefits, like uniforms, stipends, etc.. Lump-sum pay refers to situations where employees don’t take sick or vacation days and get a pay out instead, as well as other one-time payments.

Here are the top-paying city jobs in Arroyo Grande in 2017:

1. Director of Community Development: $155,590

Regular Pay: $146,717

Overtime Pay: $0

Lump-Sum Pay: $3,424

Other Pay: $5,449

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $34,674*

*Total retirement and health contributions not factored into total wages.

2. Director of Administrative Services: $154,596

Regular Pay: $146,717

Overtime Pay: $0

Lump-Sum Pay: $3,424

Other Pay: $4,455

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $28,063

3. Police Sergeant: $149,198

Regular Pay: $101,303

Overtime Pay: $32,615

Lump-Sum Pay: $2,289

Other Pay: $12,991

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $27,382

4. Chief of Police: $138,500

Regular Pay: $133,573

Overtime Pay: $0

Lump-Sum Pay: $3,312

Other Pay: $1,615

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $46,129

5. Police Sergeant: $129,715

Regular Pay: $94,377

Overtime Pay: $21,288

Lump-Sum Pay: $1,332

Other Pay: $12,718

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $36,750

6. City Manager: $126,285

Regular Pay: $114,611

Overtime Pay: $0

Lump-Sum Pay: $2,107

Other Pay: $9,567

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $13,963

7. Police Commander: $126,108

Regular Pay: $121,091

Overtime Pay: $0

Lump-Sum Pay: $3,168

Other Pay: $1,849

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $43,096

8. Police Sergeant: $124,339

Regular Pay: $111,549

Overtime Pay: $5,250

Lump-Sum Pay: $2,535

Other Pay: $5,005

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $39,131

9. Police Sergeant: $119,639

Regular Pay: $101,303

Overtime Pay: $6,245

Lump-Sum Pay: $300

Other Pay: $11,791

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $37,493

10. Police Sergeant: $118,339

Regular Pay: $94,377

Overtime Pay: $8,735

Lump-Sum Pay: $1,408

Other Pay: $13,819

Total Retirement and Health Contribution: $36,761