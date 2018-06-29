Wolf-dog attacks director of Paso Robles rescue center

A wolf-dog hybrid attacked the director of a Paso Robles wolf rescue last week, resulting in serious injuries.

The animal — which was living at WHAR Wolf Rescue, a facility located on Adobe Road near the Paso Robles Municipal Airport — attacked the owner's leg on June 22, according to Michael Hill, director of San Luis Obispo County's health agency.

The director was working with the wolf-dog hybrid in a cage on the property when the attack occurred, Hill said. Staff members were able to extricate the director from the cage immediately after the attack and call emergency responders.

The county's Animal Services division responded to the property, and employees euthanized the animal, Hill said. The wolf-dog hybrid's head was sent to a lab for a rabies test, which came back negative, he said.

WHAR Wolf Rescue was founded in the late 1990s and houses wolves and wolf-dog hybrids, some of which are taken to public events at schools, wineries and other venues.

Hill said he wasn't aware of any other similar incidents involving the facility.

According to a 2013 Tribune story, a wolf-husky mix once escaped from a WHAR Wolf vehicle in Paso Robles during an outing with the founder's daughter. The animal was located a couple of days later and was returned to the facility.

Darian Krutsinger, the rescue center's executive director, said the organization is still working internally on the situation and their focus is currently on the injured staff member.

Krutsinger said the agency is coordinating with law enforcement and all regulatory agencies to ensure no similar incidents occur.

"There's not a public threat to safety," he said. "There never has been."



