18 things to do in SLO County on Friday, June 29

Heart of SLO Walking Tour
10 a.m. to noon
A guide leads a 2-mile walk showcasing historical people and places. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $20. 805-470-0983.
Special storytime
10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Storytime with author Wendy Wahman. Learn about dog manners. Whiz Kids Toy Store, 3979 S. Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-547-1733.
‘La Bamba’ movie showing
11 to 1 p.m.
Movies that Rock series. Story of legendary rocker Ritchie Valens. Community Room, San Luis Obispo City-County Library, 995 Palm St. Free. 805-781-5778.
Pecho Ranch in 1919
11 to noon
Visit the Spooner Ranch House in 1919 with Katie Spooner as tour guide. Easy, chairs available. Spooner Ranch House, Montaña de Oro State Park. Free. 805-772-2694.
Private Wine Tasting with the Winemaker
11 to noon
Join Gianni Manucci (owner/winemaker) for a “one-on-one” private wine tasting. Includes a logo wine glass. Wild Coyote Estate Winery, 3775 Adelaida Road, Paso Robles. $20; Club members free. 805-239-4770.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Salt Marsh to Mudflats
1 to 3 p.m.
Walk the Morro Bay State Park marina peninsula boardwalk. Park close to east end of Bayside marina parking lot or across the street at campground restrooms. Easy walk, 0.5 miles. Morro Bay State Park Road. Free. 805-772-2694.
Modern Masters of Architecture Walking Tour
1 to 3 p.m.
A guide leads a 2-mile tour. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20, $10 students and children under 18. 805-470-0983.
Cambria Farmers Market
2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Cambria’s West Village. Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St. 805-395-6659.
Avila Beach Farmers Market
4 to 8 p.m.
Beachfront Farmers Market. Avila Beach Promenade. $1 to $10. 805-602-8266.
Circus Vargas
4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Death-defying acrobats, trapeze artists, daredevils, jugglers, contortionists, comedians, clowns, motorcycles and more. Madonna Inn and Expo Center, San Luis Obispo. $15 to $72. www.circusvargas.com.
Jim Wilmore and Friends
5 to 8 p.m.
Live music. Asuncion Ridge Vineyards and Inn, 725 12th St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-237-1425.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
‘Annie’
7 to 9 p.m.
Young orphan Annie dreams of a better “Tomorrow.” San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $38. 805-786-2440.
‘Anything Goes’
7 to 9 p.m.
When the S.S. American heads out to sea, two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love, proving that sometimes Anything Goes! Templeton Performing Arts Center, 1200 South Main St., Templeton. $15. 805-391-7003.
‘The Moon Reminded Me’
7 to 9 p.m.
Poetry reading and book signing by Ellen Grace O’Brian, poet, teacher, writer and spiritual director of Center for Spiritual Enlightenment-a Kriya Yoga Meditation Center in San Jose. Coalesce Garden Chapel, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. 805-772-2880.
‘The Mix Tape’
7 to 9:30 p.m.
College student Molly joins an all-girls singing group and finds fame as a pop idol. With “Blue Collar Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Rock ’n’ Roll Paso
8 to 10 p.m.
Soul Dust Productions presents a night of Rock ’n’ Roll in Paso. Firestone Walker craft beer served, priced by the can. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-9800
