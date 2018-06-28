Joe Tarica named editor of The Tribune and SanLuisObispo.com

Longtime local journalist Joe Tarica has been named editor of The Tribune and SanLuisObispo.com, it was announced Thursday.
Tarica, who celebrated his 25th year at The Tribune in January, started his career in the newsroom as an intern in 1991 while a student at Cal Poly. Since then, Tarica has worked in nearly every newsroom capacity, as a copy editor, page designer, assigning editor, reporter, photo editor and, most recently as senior editor — as well as overseeing graphics and video.
"I am truly honored to lead such a talented and committed group of journalists in a newsroom that's been home for my entire career," Tarica said. "I know this county and the issues that are important to the people who live here, and I will work with passion and dedication, using all of the tools at our disposal, to tell great stories, hold our leaders accountable and defend responsible journalism on the Central Coast at a time when it's never been more vital."
During his time at The Tribune, Tarica has won numerous awards, including recognitions for column writing and headline writing, as well as more than 25 Society for News Design awards while presentation editor overseeing newspaper production.
In recent months, Tarica has overseen impactful local stories, including the death of Andrew Holland in San Luis Obispo County Jail and in-depth coverage of the county's skyrocketing housing and living costs.
"We’re thrilled to have Joe’s continued journalistic leadership,” Tribune Publisher Ken Riddick said. “His deep understanding of the community and his experience means Tribune readers will receive sharp coverage of relevant issues.”
Tarica succeeds Executive Editor Sandra Duerr, who retired from The Tribune in late 2017.
“Joe is a talented, versatile, dependable editor whose multi-faceted expertise has made a difference through the years in The Tribune’s newsroom — and to readers,” Duerr said, adding that Tarica was “a strong partner for me as we led the team through tumultuous change and sought to broaden the newsroom’s reach and impact.”
Tarica, a 30-year resident of San Luis Obispo County, lives in Atascadero with his wife and two children.
Comments