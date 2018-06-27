New 40 Prado homeless center in SLO has an official opening date

The new 40 Prado homeless center is nearing completion and now has an official opening date: Sept. 1.

In honor of the occasion, the center will host a grand opening celebration with food, wine and music on July 15.

The $5.4 million facility will include a new 20,000-square-foot building, combining services previously delivered by the Maxine Lewis Memorial Shelter and the Prado Day Center.

“We are all extremely proud that our concept has become reality with the completion of 40 Prado,” Roy Rawlings, co-chair of the Friends of 40 Prado Board of Directors said in a statement. “Our four-year effort to raise the needed funds represents the best of our compassionate community.”

The christening party will honor the hundreds of people who donated to the construction.

Scott Yoo, music director at Festival Mozaic, will perform at the event, which runs from 3 to 6 p.m.

Tickets to the event are $125 with all proceeds benefiting ongoing operational expenses of 40 Prado. They are available at www.Friendsof40Prado.org/community-in-concert/.