This Avila bridge could collapse in a earthquake, study shows. A fix is on the way

The Avila Beach bridge over San Luis Obispo Creek — which connects the only public route to Diablo Canyon and Port San Luis — will be seismically retrofitted to prevent it from collapsing during an earthquake.
Preparation work has already begun, but the construction won't start until after Labor Day.
The construction will occur during off-peak hours with single-lane closures anticipated to be a maximum of 10 minutes, according to a San Luis Obispo County news release. No work will take place on weekends or holidays. Bicycle and pedestrian traffic will be maintained at all times.
The bridge, built in 1967, was identified in a 2010 PG&E study on evacuation routes as a concern for potential collapse during an earthquake. The retrofit will bring the bridge up to current codes and assure the evacuation route, according to the county.
The seismic retrofit elements include:
▪ Cable restrainers and strengthening of bridge connections;
▪ A new approach slab and stabilization at the east end of the bridge;
▪ Removal and replacement of unsound concrete on the bridge supports;
▪ Removal and replacement of existing asphalt on the bridge surface with a new polyester concrete deck overlay.
Souza Contruction Inc. has been awarded the contract for $1,757,317 to perform the work, and it is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.
