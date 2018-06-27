This year's Goldens in the Park event aims to break a world record

Local Golden Retriever owners will attempt to break a world record at their upcoming annual event at Laguna Lake Park in San Luis Obispo.

The group SLO County Golden Retrievers will try for the "Largest Dog Photo Shoot" at the 2018 Goldens at the Park event Saturday, July 14.

The record currently stands at 108 dogs, but organizers are aiming for 200 and are encouraging owners of all breeds to participate, according to promotional material.

The world-record attempt will begin at 2:30 p.m., right as the event ends. Other festivities include pet vendors, an obstacle course, a dog contest and will conclude with a parade of dogs and their owners.





SLO County Golden Retrievers has been hosting Goldens at the Park since its founding in 2008. Since then, the organization has evolved into an incorporated non-profit that offers assistance to Golden Retrievers and other dogs and serves as a resource for owners, potential owners and supporters, according to its website.

The nonprofit has since raised thousands of dollars for the Woods Humane Society, according to the website. They also host an informal meet-up the last Sunday of every month at El Chorro Dog Park.