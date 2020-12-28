French Hospital completes major ER expansion. Here’s what makes it unique

A brand-new, state-of-the-art emergency center is now fully up and running at French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

Hospital administration announced Monday that the second phase of the Oppenheimer Family Center for Emergency Medicine expansion project is complete after more than a year of construction and development. The first phase debuted in January.

According to a news release, the expansion project “houses the most advanced emergency services center in San Luis Obispo County.”

“After extensive planning and anticipation, we are elated to see our vision come to fruition,” French Hospital CEO and President Alan Iftiniuk said in a release. “We are providing our community with the most advanced emergency services department in San Luis Obispo County, an expectation our community deserves, and we look forward to additional upcoming expansion and modernization projects on our campus.”

The new center was developed thanks to a $5.5 million donation from Peter and Mary Beth Oppenheimer in March 2017. It was the largest gift in the history of the hospital.

The pediatric room in French Hospital’s new emergency wing features a cartoon wall mural to help distract kids from their ailment. Joe Tarica jtarica@thetribunenews.com

The expansion added 8,600 square feet to the hospital and more than doubled the space of the existing emergency department, according to the release.

The latest phase added “state-of-the-art imaging equipment specifically dedicated to emergency services.” This includes X-ray and CT trauma imaging suites that can produce fast emergency imaging with a low radiation dose.

The center features 18 private treatment rooms, along with specialized rooms for critical care, geriatric patients, trauma, infectious disease isolation, pediatrics and orthopedic emergencies, plus “fast-track beds for patients with less urgent conditions.”

It also has specialized exam accommodations for patients experiencing behavioral health related issues, according to the release.