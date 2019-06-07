3 SLO County residents diagnosed with hepatitis A after catered event

ABCs of hepatitis: What’s the difference between A, B, and C? Hepatitis is a disease characterized by inflammation of the liver. It comes in many forms, including hepatitis A, B and C. But what do those letter designations mean, and how do they differ from one another? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hepatitis is a disease characterized by inflammation of the liver. It comes in many forms, including hepatitis A, B and C. But what do those letter designations mean, and how do they differ from one another?

Three San Luis Obispo County residents have been diagnosed with hepatitis A, a contagious liver infection that’s showing up in widespread outbreaks across the United States, according to a news release from the county Public Health Department.

The adults were diagnosed with the disease, which is caused by a virus, following a private catered event on May 3, the news release said.

It’s the third time in as many years that cases of hepatitis A have popped up in San Luis Obispo County. One person was diagnosed with hepatitis A in the county in 2017, and another in 2018.

But the county says local cases do not appear to be tied to recent state and national outbreaks of the disease among people who are homeless or use drugs.

“Hepatitis A can cause serious illness,” Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County health officer, said in the press release. “It’s important to remember this illness can be prevented with a safe and effective vaccine.”

Hepatitis A usually spreads when people are exposed to the virus from food or drinks “contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infection person,” the county said. The disease can also be spread by close personal contact.

For adults and children over age 6, symptoms for hepatitis A include fever, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and loss of appetite, the news release said. People with the disease may also experience diarrhea, joint pain and jaundice — yellow skin or eyes.

Hepatitis A can be prevented by a vaccine that’s available from regular health providers, most pharmacies and the Public Health Department, the county said.

According to the Public Health Department, which is investigating the cases with the cooperation of patients, event organizers and caterers, the “risk to the general public remains low.”