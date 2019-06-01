First measles case of nationwide outbreak hits Santa Barbara County

Getting vaccinated can help stop measles from spreading Since measles is still common in many countries, unvaccinated travelers bring measles to the U.S. and it can spread. But you can protect yourself, your family, and your community with the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Since measles is still common in many countries, unvaccinated travelers bring measles to the U.S. and it can spread. But you can protect yourself, your family, and your community with the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine.

A nationwide outbreak of measles has found its way to Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

A Santa Barbara man in his 20s, whose name was not released, was confirmed as the county’s first measles case since 2016, Jackie Ruiz, a Public Health spokeswoman, said Friday afternoon.

Health officials are confident that the man’s exposure to other people locally was limited, since he spent much of his infectious period outside the county of Santa Barbara, Ruiz said.

His infectious period has been estimated between May 25 and June 2, and he remains in isolation at home, she added.

“At this time, the Public Health Department is involved in contacting and interviewing persons who may have been exposed to the individual to confirm immunization and immunity status,” Ruiz said.

Local health officials are working closely with Riverside County, Los Angeles County, Ventura County and San Francisco, as the patient traveled to these areas during his infectious period.

“We highly encourage every person to know their measles vaccination status by checking in with their health care providers,” said Dr. Henning Ansorg, the county’s health officer.

The number of cases in this year’s measles outbreak — at least 971 — is the most since 1992, when 2,237 cases were reported. Measles was once common in the U.S. but gradually became rare after vaccination campaigns were started in the 1960s.

“Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads easily by air and through direct contact with someone who is infected. The MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine is safe and highly effective in protecting individuals from contracting measles,” Henning said.