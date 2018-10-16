Still need a flu shot? Here’s where you can get one for free in SLO County

Still haven’t gotten your flu shot? Free vaccinations will be available throughout San Luis Obispo County on Thursday and Sunday.

The county’s Public Health Department is partnering with the city of Atascadero and Five Cities Fire Authority to hold flu shot clinics in the North and South County from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday.

Cal Poly Heath and Wellbeing will also provide free vaccinations to students at a pop-up clinic on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m on the second floor of the Kennedy Library, according to Mustang News.

Public Health officials recommend the flu shot for everyone older than 6 months of age. The vaccine is especially important for residents older than 65 or under age 5 and those with asthma, heart disease, lung disease or diabetes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend getting the shot by the end of October, as it takes about two weeks for protective antibodies to develop after vaccination.

Here’s where you can access the county’s free flu shot clinics on Sunday. All residents ages 3 and older are welcome. Preservative-free vaccines will be available, but the nasal spray vaccine will not be offered.

Arroyo Grande: Five Cities Fire Authority, Station One, 140 Traffic Way

Atascadero: Colony Park Community Center, 5599 Traffic Way

For more information, call 805-781-5500 or visit slopublichealth.org.