Uninsured and in need of dental care? Noor Foundation is making it easier to get care

It soon could become easier for uninsured dental patients in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties to receive free care through the Noor Foundation thanks to a recent grant.

Noor is planning to extend its hours for dental service, possibly adding Thursday and Friday, and fill other gaps in services because of a $250,000 grant from the California Wellness Foundation.

The center’s dental clinic currently operates from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday through Wednesday at 3071 S. Higuera St., Suite 110, in San Luis Obispo.

“Over the past year, we have seen nearly twice the amount of patients for many different causes, from nutritional support for the diabetic to radiology and laboratory testing,” Executive Administrative Assistant Rebecca Liberatore said in a statement.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The organization’s plan is to “grow exponentially in order to raise awareness and provide care to those in San Luis Obispo and North Santa Barbara counties who need it most,” Liberatore added.

The nonprofit, which also provides vision care, relies on volunteer doctors, nurses and dentists to do its work, but it is hoping to use some of its new funding toward a paid full-time dental assistant.

Medical professionals volunteer to provide free care to the uninsured at the Noor Foundation’s clinics. Courtesy photo

The California Wellness Foundation was founded in 1991 and has the mission of promoting health and bridging the gap between healthcare access and healthcare quality.

For more information about services, hours and locations of its services, go to slonoorfoundation.org.