How many vaccinated people have gotten COVID in SLO County? Here’s the latest data

Unvaccinated San Luis Obispo County residents continue to dominate local COVID-19 case counts, hospitalizations and deaths, according to new county Public Health Department data.

About 77% of local COVID-19 cases, nearly 84% of hospitalizations and 78% of deaths since June 15 have involved people who aren’t fully vaccinated, public health officials reported on Friday.

That means about 23% of people who have contracted COVID-19, 16% of people who’ve received hospital treatment for the virus and about 22% of people who’ve died due to coronavirus have been fully vaccinated.

People who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus have received both doses of the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna series or have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

The Public Health Department last reported unvaccinated COVID-19 case, hospitalization and death percentages in late August and plans to update the data every month.

The agency is using data from June 15 to present to calculate percentages because that period of time captures the rise of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

The agency is using percentages, rather than case-by-case data, due to resource limitations and to protect residents’ privacy.

The new COVID-19 data represents only a small change from the numbers the Public Health Department reported on Aug. 31.

At that time, about 77% of local COVID-19 cases, nearly 86% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and about 79% of coronavirus-related deaths since June 15 involved unvaccinated people.

That meant 23% of COVID-19 cases, 15% of hospitalizations and 21% of deaths in San Luis Obispo County were breakthrough infections occurring in fully vaccinated people.

“We continue to see that vaccines are providing powerful protection in a real-world, local environment,” Dr. Penny Borenstein, county public health officer, said in a release. “Even with the more easily-spread Delta variant, the vaccines are highly effective at preventing the most severe outcomes of this disease.”

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, Paso Robles and Morro Bay. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing or call 888-634-1123 to register by phone.

To make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit MyTurn.ca.gov or call 833-422-4255. The county Public Health Department is also administering vaccines on a walk-in basis at clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Grover Beach. To find shots at pharmacies near you, visit Vaccines.gov.

For more information, visit RecoverSLO.org/en/when-and-where-can-you-get-vaccinated.aspx.