Two teachers die from COVID in same week, leading Texas school to temporarily close

Two teachers at a Texas junior high school died from COVID-19 complications within the same week, leading to the temporary closing of the school.

“With the loss of two beloved teachers, we know that concerns for physical and mental health are heightened,” Connally Independent School District said in a note to parents, and forwarded to McClatchy News. “We want to assure you that we are focused on measures to take care of our students and staff.”

The two teachers taught at Connally Junior High School, a 6th through 8th grade school in McLennan County, just outside of Waco.

“We are heartbroken to share the loss of another teacher from our junior high campus,” Superintendent Wesley Holt said in the Monday message to parents.

The second-year teacher, Natalia Chansler, taught 6th-grade social studies before she died Aug. 28 from “complications of COVID-19,” according to the district. She was last on the junior high campus Aug. 25, three days before her death.

“I am saddened to hear of the loss of my former co-worker Natalia Chansler,” Mary Evans wrote on Facebook. “This beautiful and super talented soul, loved teaching, working with young people and definitely loved her children.”

She was 41, according to her obituary.

Chansler’s death came four days after one of her colleagues, who also taught social studies at Connally Junior High School, died from COVID, the Waco Tribune-Herald reported.

Seventh-grade teacher David McCormick died of COVID on Aug. 24, the newspaper reported. The last time he was on campus was Aug. 18, about a week before his death.

David Andrew “Andy” McCormick, 59, is survived by his wife and three children, according to his obituary.

“After serving in the Air Force, Andy began his career as an educator and coach,” his obituary states. “He had a love for sports and educating young minds.”

Following the two teachers’ COVID deaths, the school district said they are closing the junior high’s campus after a recommendation from the McLennan County Health Department.

Connally Junior High School is closed through Monday, Sept. 6.

“This will give us time to conduct a thorough cleaning and sanitizing of the campus,” Holt said in his message to parents. “We do realize that this presents an inconvenience for parents, but we want to do everything we can to ensure the health and safety of our students and team.”

Holt said students and parents will receive further information about remote conferencing with their teachers, and they will transition back to in-person learning on Sept. 7.

“We are asking staff, parents and the community for their help to become a united front in this fight against Covid-19,” he continued. “We are working closely with the McLennan County Health Department to monitor Covid-19 rates among staff and students.”

All other junior high staff have received a rapid COVID-19 test, he said, and the district plans to offer rapid tests to all students, parents and staff who would like to take a test.

The district is also offering a coronavirus vaccination clinic in mid-September for students, parents and the community.

“Masks are recommended for students and staff but will not be required in adherence to GA36,” the districts “Back to School Guidelines” state. Executive Order No. GA-36 was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in May and prohibits governmental entities and officials from mandating face coverings and restricting activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

State lawmakers are weighing legislation that would allow school districts to establish mask mandates, as long as parents could opt out their children, the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend “universal indoor masking” at schools, social distancing and vaccinations.

“We ask for your continued help to screen your children for Covid-19 symptoms daily and we recommend that you send your children attending other campuses to school with masks,” Connally ISD said. “If you or your children experience any symptoms or test positive for Covid-19, please keep your child home, and contact the school to let us know.”