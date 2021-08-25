Booster shot of J&J COVID vaccine significantly increases protection, data show

File photo, boxes stand next vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. AP

People who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine would benefit from a second shot, or booster, of the same vaccine about eight months later to strengthen protection against the virus, according to new data the company released Wednesday.

Laboratory study results showed a J&J booster shot increased the level of antibodies nine-fold in those who had already received the vaccine compared to the level of antibodies a person has one month after receiving the first dose.

Earlier data from the company found a single dose already generates adequate protection against COVID-19 for at least eight months after vaccination, but as more dangerous versions of the coronavirus spread, including the delta variant, the developers have acknowledged the need for extra protection to combat any waning immunity.

“We look forward to discussing with public health officials a potential strategy for our Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, boosting eight months or longer after the primary single-dose vaccination,” Dr. Mathai Mammen, global head of Janssen Research & Development, said in a statement.

White House health officials announced last week they are recommending booster COVID-19 shots for all adult Americans who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to maximize and prolong protection against severe disease and death beginning the week of Sept. 20. Booster shots would be administered at least eight months after receipt of a person’s second dose.

But the nation’s booster plan is still pending authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Until then, the recommendation holds only for adults. White House experts said they are leaving it up to the FDA to decide if a booster shot is safe for children between 12 and 17 years old.

And what about those who received the J&J vaccine?

Experts said they anticipate people who got the J&J shot will also need booster doses, but more data is needed before officials can recommend them. That’s because the J&J shots were not administered in people until March, months after Pfizer and Moderna vaccines first rolled out.

People with weakened immune systems can currently get their third dose — but those who received J&J are not yet allowed to receive an additional shot, officials said, citing a lack of data.