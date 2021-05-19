Coronavirus

SLO County adds 2 new coronavirus cases as virus spread slows

San Luis Obispo County added just two new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 21,234 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Wednesday, the county reported no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. Locally, 261 people have died due to the virus.

San Luis Obispo County was in the orange tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Wednesday.

How many people has SLO County vaccinated?

According to the California Department of Public Health, 74,816 San Luis Obispo County residents have received at least the first coronavirus vaccine in a two-part series as of Wednesday.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department distributed vaccines to 86,023 people — 11,207 whom have received both their first and second doses, as of Wednesday.

Additional doses were administered by other vaccine providers in San Luis Obispo County, including Dignity Health, Tenet Heath Central Coast and CVS.

Vaccine information will be updated on a weekly basis, the county said.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Wednesday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

SLO and North Coast

The locations of 12 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 27 cases remained under investigation.

After further review, on Wednesday the county reduced the city of Atascadero’s total coronavirus case by one. Atascadero State Hospital’s total count also dropped by one COVID-19 case.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,877 as of Wednesday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Wednesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Wednesday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. You can also walk in to any of the county’s clinics without an appointment to receive a vaccine.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to the state’s My Turn system, residents can find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons.

The county will close its mass vaccination clinics on June 4.

